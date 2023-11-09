National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
National Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.
National Bank Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NBHC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,513. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $50.00.
Institutional Trading of National Bank
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on NBHC
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Bank
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.