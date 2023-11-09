National Grid plc (LON:NG) Plans Dividend of GBX 19.40

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.40 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 969.80 ($11.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 983.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,028.19. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 918 ($11.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.17).

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,300 ($16.05) target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,155 ($14.26).

About National Grid

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.