National Health Investors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 120.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.8%.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.98. 4,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,869. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other National Health Investors news, Director James R. Jobe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

