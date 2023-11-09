National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.115-2.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. National Vision has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.37.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in National Vision in the second quarter worth about $249,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National Vision by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

