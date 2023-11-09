National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Up 11.7%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 205,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,355,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

National Vision Stock Up 5.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.37.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. National Vision had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

