National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 14,378 shares.The stock last traded at $478.00 and had previously closed at $477.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Saturday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.40 and a 200 day moving average of $411.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.72.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

