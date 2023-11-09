Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $197,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NATR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.68 million, a PE ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 0.88. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

