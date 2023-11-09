Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Mark L. Heleen Sells 10,000 Shares

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Navient Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Navient by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Navient by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens cut their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

