Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) is Gagnon Securities LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 121,868 shares during the period. Navigator accounts for about 4.3% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 2.12% of Navigator worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 35.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Navigator’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

