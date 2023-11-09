Needham & Company LLC Cuts SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target to $13.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 142.54% from the company’s current price.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SkyWater Technology has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.92% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

In related news, CRO Mark Litecky sold 61,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $432,967.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 361,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 80,505 shares of company stock worth $569,984 over the last three months. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 179,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 17.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,129,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

