Needham & Company LLC Trims Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price to $8.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPRO. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $714.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.89. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,279,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,071,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,952,500. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

