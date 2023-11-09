Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Raised to “Outperform” at TD Cowen

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

