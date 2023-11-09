Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Nelnet has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nelnet to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

NYSE:NNI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,081. The company has a current ratio of 51.62, a quick ratio of 51.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Nelnet will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNI. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $50,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 8,395.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 742,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nelnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nelnet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

