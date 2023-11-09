Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Nelnet has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nelnet to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of Nelnet stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.08. 1,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.45. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 51.62 and a current ratio of 51.62.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nelnet will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $228,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $50,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nelnet by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nelnet by 72.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nelnet by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nelnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

