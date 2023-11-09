New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEWR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.21.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $86.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.54.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $218,309.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,502. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 29.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

