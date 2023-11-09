New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Posts Earnings Results

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08, RTT News reports. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

New York Times Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYT stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 16,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,084,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 529,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYT. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

