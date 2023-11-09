Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,534,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 9,138,633 shares.The stock last traded at $34.79 and had previously closed at $34.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

Newmont Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Newmont by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

