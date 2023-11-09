NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

NXDT traded down 0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 8.15. 15,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.16. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 7.24 and a 52-week high of 14.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.20 per share, for a total transaction of 29,550.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 290,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

