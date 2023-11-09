NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after buying an additional 3,631,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NEE traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,875,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939,730. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

