NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Down to $27.06

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.06, but opened at $25.93. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 455,978 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 260.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 525,185 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,155,000 after buying an additional 522,496 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after acquiring an additional 438,375 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.