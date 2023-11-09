NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down to $4.88

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.70. NextNav shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 38,686 shares.

NextNav Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $539.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,157.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NextNav

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

In related news, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NextNav news, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $46,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 7,726 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $43,729.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 766,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,510.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,823 shares of company stock worth $321,625. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in NextNav during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

