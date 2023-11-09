NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down to $4.88

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.70. NextNav shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 38,686 shares.
NextNav Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $539.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,157.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at NextNav
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in NextNav during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
