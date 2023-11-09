NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down to $4.88

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.70. NextNav shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 38,686 shares traded.

NextNav Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $539.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,157.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 37,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $152,498.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 774,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NextNav news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 37,377 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $152,498.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 774,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 7,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $43,729.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,510.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,823 shares of company stock worth $321,625 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

