NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $108.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,248. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

