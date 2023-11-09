Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,713,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,161 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 9.63% of Nkarta worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.11.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

