Nordwand Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nordwand Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.85. 50,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,753. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.42.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

