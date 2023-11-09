North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.94.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOA
North American Construction Group Trading Down 2.0 %
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.17%.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.