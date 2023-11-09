North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOA

North American Construction Group Trading Down 2.0 %

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$27.35 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$16.94 and a 1-year high of C$34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$731.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.17%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.