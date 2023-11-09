Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 1,934,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,285,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,679,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,778,000 after buying an additional 576,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 144,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,039 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novavax by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 6,330,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,834,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 718,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $663.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

