Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Mark Thompson Buys 160 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$74.35 per share, with a total value of C$11,896.00.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$73.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$81.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$70.69 and a 1-year high of C$113.32.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Nutrien from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.25.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

