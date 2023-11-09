Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Noralee Bradley Acquires 200 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Noralee Bradley purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,572.00.
Nutrien stock opened at C$73.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$81.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$70.69 and a 12 month high of C$113.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.28%.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
