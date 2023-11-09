Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.84. 172,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $307.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVEI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 643,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 294,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

