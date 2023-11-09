Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$21.69. 152,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 381,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 136.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.80.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

