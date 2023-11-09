Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$21.69. 152,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 381,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.98.
Nuvei Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 136.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.80.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvei
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- High financing costs weigh on industrials’ growth prospects
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Altria Group stock gets smoked, but there’s a silver lining
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.