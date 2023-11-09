NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NVR makes up approximately 5.7% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.17% of NVR worth $35,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5,902.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,785. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,941.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6,005.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $118.51 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,166 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,548 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

