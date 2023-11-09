Nvwm LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.86. 849,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,383. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.