Nvwm LLC Acquires 2,746 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQD traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $102.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,648,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,082,424. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.25. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $112.51.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

