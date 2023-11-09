Nvwm LLC Acquires 379 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

Home Depot stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,816. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $291.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.52.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

