Nvwm LLC Acquires 3,793 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,656,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,078,285. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $220.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

