Nvwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $5.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.38. 893,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.68 and its 200 day moving average is $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

