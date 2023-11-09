Nvwm LLC Buys 107 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of V traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $243.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,842. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.02 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.49 and a 200-day moving average of $235.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

