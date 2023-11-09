Nvwm LLC Buys 12,519 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5,664.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,264 shares of company stock worth $27,083,292. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $212.15. The stock had a trading volume of 731,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,290. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $216.29.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

