Nvwm LLC Buys 1,281 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 656,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,063. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

