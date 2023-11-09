Nvwm LLC Buys 1,611 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $9.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.63. The stock had a trading volume of 56,498,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,596,063. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.39. The stock has a market cap of $675.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

