Nvwm LLC Buys 2,001 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.06. 960,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,598. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.61, a PEG ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $194.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

