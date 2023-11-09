Nvwm LLC Buys 24 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after buying an additional 375,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $15.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $926.25. 654,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,309. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $487.19 and a 52-week high of $927.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $857.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $822.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

