Nvwm LLC Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MELI stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,366.54. 54,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,077. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,297.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,259.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

