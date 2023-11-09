Nvwm LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 127.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.36. 11,972,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,378,092. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 101.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.