Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,661,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,967,461. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

