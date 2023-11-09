Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,113 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.3% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,338. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

