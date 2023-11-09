Nvwm LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Shares of ROK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.75. The stock had a trading volume of 327,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.71 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

