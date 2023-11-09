Nvwm LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,680. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.76. The stock has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.