Nvwm LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after buying an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2,536.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.60.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $645.22. 476,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.10. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $520.35 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.